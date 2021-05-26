NOAH will soon be a vaccination site — Rama

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The New Oasis for Adaptation and a Home (NOAH) Complex, which has served as Cebu City’s major quarantine facility will now become a mega vaccination site.

This after Vice Mayor Michael Rama has made appeals to the owners of the BigFoot Studios, an American feature film and TV production and distribution company that owns the structure where NOAH was established, to transform the site into an area where more people can be comfortably vaccinated.

READ: Cebu City makes appeal to turn NOAH into vaccination site

In his privilege speech in the City Council’s regular session on May 26, 2021, Rama revealed that his appeal was granted by BigFoot Studios and thanked its owners, Michael Gleisner through Joe Mercado, for making it possible.

“We will be transforming the NOAH facility to become a mega vaccination site.,” said Rama.

The city government is now working on a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with BigFoot Studios for the NOAH transformation and Rama promised the council that it will be properly scrutinized by them prior to signing.

The City Council holds the right to authorize Mayor Edgardo Labella to sign any document or agreement on behalf of the city including MOAs to any entity that wishes to help the city in the pandemic.

“Soon enough a MOA will be here in the council. I am hoping that by June 1, we will be able to have it (NOAH vaccination site) operational,” said Rama in his speech.

Rama noted that the city is determined to open at least 21 vaccination sites in malls, schools, and now NOAH.

He added that they want a drive-through vaccination site as well and this may be possible at NOAH due to the large available space.

Rama said the continuous support of the private sector in the city’s battle against the coronavirus is well appreciated from private hotels turning into quarantine facilities to studios, malls, and schools turning into vaccination sites.

He hopes that as the pandemic continues, the private sector would keep helping the government so that Cebu City may finally see the end of the pandemic in the nearest time possible. /rcg