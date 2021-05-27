Mandaue police receive 240 new handheld radios

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 27,2021 - 07:56 PM

Police Colonel Jonathan Abella | Photo courtesy of PRO-7

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office now has 600 handheld radios after the city government donated 240 pieces of them to boost police operations.

All 500 MCPO personnel now has their own handheld radio.

Police Colonel Jonathan Abella, MCPO Director, said that before when there were only 260 handheld radios, every policeman after his shift needs to pass the handheld radio to another policeman on duty. But now, policemen could take the units with them even to their homes.

Abella is thankful to Mayor Jonas Cortes for his support to the MCPO and for giving them those units.

He said with every policeman now has his own handheld radio, the flow and relay of communications between them will be faster and they could now efficiently respond to different alarms and security situations.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said the city wanted to help the police keep the peace and order in the city.

Cortes said the policemen would be accountable for their own handheld radio and its maintenance.

Last year, the Mandaue City government also donated 11 SUVs and 22 Yamaha N-Max motorcycles to enhance police visibility. /rcg

