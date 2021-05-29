Cortes: Three more bike stations for Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City will be having four bike repair stations soon as the installation of another three bike stations in strategic locations in the city is set to start next month.

This developed after Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, Vivant Foundation, and Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a Tripartite Memorandum of Agreement for the installation of bike repair stations and expansion of Butuanon Eco-fence on Friday, May 28.

City Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, chairman of the committee on transportation and principal author of the city’s Bike Ordinance, said that the installation of bike repair stations would be expected to start next month and it would be set up in Barangay Jagobiao, outside Parkmall and J Centre Mall.

Each station has a budget of almost P200,000 and is funded by Vivant Foundation.

Currently, the city has one bike repair station located in barangay Centro at the back of the city hall where people can fix their bicycles for free.

The bike station has an air pump for flat tire, bike rack, tools, among others.

Steven Yu, MCCI president, said he hoped that with more bike stations, the city would be recognized as the most bicycle-friendly city in the entire island of Cebu.

Shem Jose Garcia, Vivant foundation executive director, said they were happy that they were tapped by the MCCI to establish the programs as they also wanted to do it and it had been very timely.

The city has also already established bike lanes in accordance with the order of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Aside from the bike repair stations, they have also signed the expansion of Butuanon Eco-fence to protect and rehabilitate the Butuanon river in which the Vivant foundation donated P250,000.

It can be recalled that the the butuanon eco-fence was launched through the partnership between the city and MCCI which the second phase was already completed.

The Mayor said they still wanted to add more bike repair stations in the future and rehabilitate the Butuanon river.

“It is our aim to make our river into a green corridor and alternative bike lanes for our stakeholders. These programs are part of strategic road maps in our mobility and open spaces geared towards positioning to becoming a resilient city by 2027,” said Cortes.

/dbs

