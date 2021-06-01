36 areas in Cebu under Storm Signal No. 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines—More areas in Cebu were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 by the state weather bureau due to Tropical Storm Dante (international name: Choi-Wan).

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in its 11 a.m. Severe Weather Bulletin on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, included Metro Cebu and midwestern Cebu under Storm Signal No. 1.

This meant that there are already 36 local government units (LGUs) under TCWS No. 1 as of 11 a.m.

These are Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Compostela, Liloan, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Consolacion, Cordova, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, and the City of Carcar.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) has already activated Code Alert Level Blue, which meant that all responders in Cebu should regularly monitor their areas of responsibility, and should be ready to respond to any possible untoward incident.

The Coast Guard in Cebu, for their part, also ordered the temporary suspension of voyages for all types of sea vessels in the island-province.

Dante was last spotted 235 kilometers East of Maasin City, Southern Leyte as of 10 a.m., Tuesday.

It has maintained its strength of 75 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness 90 kph but slightly accelerated as it moves in a westward direction at a speed of 25 kph.

Below is the complete list of areas in the country placed under TCWS due to Dante.

TCWS No. 2

Luzon- Masbate including Ticao and Burias Island, Albay and Sorsogon.

Visayas- Eastern Samar, Samar, Northern

Samar, Biliran, Leyte, and Southern Leyte

Mindanao- Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

TCWS No. 1

Luzon- Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Marinduque, and Romblon.

Visayas- Aklan, Capiz, the northern and central portion of Iloilo (Lambunao, Janiuay, Dumangas, Zarraga, New Lucena, Pototan, Mina, Badiangan, Dueñas, Calinog, Bingawan, City of Passi, San Enrique, Dingle, Barotac Nuevo, Banate, Anilao, Barotac Viejo, San Rafael, Lemery, Ajuy, Sara, San Dionisio, Concepcion, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles), the northern portion of Negros Occidental (San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Cadiz City, Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso, Calatrava, City of Talisay, Silay City, Enrique B. Magalona, City of Victorias, Manapla, Murcia, Bacolod City), Bohol, and the northern and central portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Compostela, Liloan, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Consolacion, Cordova, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, City of Carcar), including Bantayan and Camotes Islands.

Mindanao- The rest of Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, and the northeastern portion of Misamis Oriental (Magsaysay, Gingoog City, Talisayan, Balingoan, Medina), and Camiguin.

/bmjo