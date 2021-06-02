TS Dante causes landslides in Cebu, Bohol, but no casualties

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office in Central Visayas (RDRRMO-7) said that Tropical Storm (TS) Dante has caused landslides and flooding in the provinces of Bohol and Cebu, but has not resulted to any fatalities.

In a press conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, RDRRMO-7 Division Chief Neil Balaba said that although Central Visayas was not directly hit by TS Dante, Bohol and Cebu were within the 50-100 kilometer radius of the typhoon, causing heavy rains in the two groups of islands.

Bohol was more affected than Cebu with at least 164 families evacuated in Damalerio, Candijay, Loboc, Balilihan, Lila, and Loay.

Landslides were reported in Loboc but no casualties were recorded since the families were pre-evacuated. It is not clear how many properties were damaged.

As of Wednesday, Balaba said the families were able to return to their homes, and the respective local government units (LGUs) are assisting them.

In Cebu, minor landslides were also reported in Talisay City, Cebu City, and other areas, but no major damages were incurred.

Flooding in low-lying areas was reported in Cebu City and Balamban town. Still, no casualties were reported.

Upon the lifting of the suspension for sailing, stranded passengers have begun to leave the sea ports as well.

Balaba credits the zero-casualty of the region for TS Dante to the proactive action of the local DRRMOs.

“Nindot na ang pagresponde sa tawo. Systematic na. I hope ma-maintain na, ma-cascaded to the family members,” he said.

(The response of the people was very good. It was systematic. I hope this can be maintained, that it will be cascaded to the family members.)

