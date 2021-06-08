More Oponganons receive financial aid from AICS program

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—A total of 2,023 Oponganons will receive P1,500 cash assistance from the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The said program was funded by Lapu-Lapu City lone district Representative Paz Radaza.

Radaza said that beneficiaries of the program comes from the poorest of the poor, especially those who are greatly affected by the effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Of the 2,023 beneficiaries, 335 beneficiaries are from Olango Island, while 1,688 are from mainland Lapu-Lapu.

READ: 700 Olango residents get P1.5K ‘COVID-19 aid’

The distribution started on Monday, June 7, 2021, and is expected to end on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

She said that since they implemented the program this year, more than 10,000 Oponganons have already benefited from the program.

/bmjo