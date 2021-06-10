All Mandaue public market entrances to be opened; market schedule to be lifted

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — All entrances of the Mandaue City Public Market will be opened and the market schedule will be lifted starting this Monday, June 14, 2021.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said he would be signing an Executive Order amending EO No. 01 series of 2021, opening all the entrances and lifting the market schedule.

Cortes said safety protocols would still be implemented like the wearing of face mask and social distancing.

He said that the city would also be setting up hand washing stations at the market’s entrances.

The city’s public market has 24 entrances but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market authority only opened 12 entry points.

Aside from this, the market will be disinfected every after its operation.

Market hours would still remain from 4 a.m to 8 p.m.

Cortes is also encouraging vendors to pack their products, like one kilo of rice, among others so that transaction would not take time to avoid gatherings of customers.

Also, everyone will now be allowed to visit the market everyday.

In the city’s market schedule, each barangay can only shop at the public market four days a week.

Cortes said changes would be implemented starting this Monday, June 14, 2021.

Edgar Seno, market administrator, said quarantine passes would no longer be needed to enter the market.

Seno said there would be market guards and cleaners who would be scattered at the market to monitor and implement the protocols.

Seno said vendors would also be encouraged to apprehend customers who would violate the protocols.

Seno said the move was in line with the vendors requests and also to increase the market’s income.

/dbs

