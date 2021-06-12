In Photos: Floodwater damages Mandaue City road

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A portion of the southbound lane of Lopez Jaena Street in Barangay Subandaku in Mandaue City is now impassable after this was damaged by flooding this Saturday morning, June 12.

Only the roads’s northbound lane is open to traffic.

Personnel of Mandaue City’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) already visited the area this morning to check on the extent of the damage.

They have also coordinated with the Department of Public Works and Highways on the need to repair the road, CDRRMO said in an advisory that was posted on its Facebook page.

Photos below are courtesy of CDRRMO: