Cebu City to halt COVID-19 vaccine rollout in 3 sites

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Government will temporarily halt its COVID-19 vaccination rollout this Monday, June 14, in three of its four sites.

The city government announced on Sunday, June 13, that it have already exhausted its supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccination centers that will be temporarily deactivated are Robinsons Galleria, University of Cebu (UC) Banilad, and SM Seaside City Cebu.

B

But the vaccination site at the UC – J. Alcantara Street’s campus will remain open for individuals scheduled to receive their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

“Magpabilin nga abli ang vaccination site sa UC Alcantara St. Campus alang sa second dose niadtong mga nabakunahan sa Pfizer vaccine,” portions of the post from the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) stated.

(The vaccination site at UC-Alcantara St. Campus will remain open for the second dose of those vaccinated with Pfizer vaccines.)

The city added that it will announce the resumption of its inoculation drive as soon as new allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive.

A total of 645,828 people in Cebu City are eligible to receive free COVID-19 vaccines from the national government, the latest report from the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC), the body that oversees all vaccine rollout initiatives in Cebu, showed.

The same data also showed that as of June 10, a total of 28,661 individuals who registered in the city’s online vaccination registration portal were given the first dose of the vaccine. Of this number, 4,697 have already managed to complete their inoculation schedules.

This means that the city, with a population of 922,611, will have to inoculate 569,449 more in order to achieve the desired herd immunity. / dcb

RELATED STORIES

Businesses told: Vaccines not employment precondition

210k doses of Pfizer vaccines arrive in Cebu today