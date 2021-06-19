IATF’s order for military to strictly enforce its arrival protocols hit

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Provincial Board Member, lawyer John Ismael “Jimbo” Borgonia said there is nothing they can do anymore with the protocols on arriving passengers from abroad after the National Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) issued a directive to state agencies, including the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), to ensure that its testing and quarantine protocols are followed in all ports in the country.

Borgonia made the statement Saturday, following the issuance of the directive on Friday.

“Wala natay mahimu kay gigamitan naman ta sa pwersa sa militar ug pulis. Gi braso nata diri sa Cebu, so mapugos ug sunod ang mga manguli na OFW ug balikbayan sa patakaran sa national IATF,” he said.

Local officials here on Tuesday, June 15,, agreed to stick with the province’s Swab-Upon-Arrival policy, a day after Malacañang announced that President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the province to abide by the IATF protocols.

During the hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs, on Thursday, June 17, Usec. Alethea de Guzman, director of the Epidemiology Bureau of the Department of Health (DOH), who represented Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, said that the latter has committed to visiting Central Visayas, particularly Cebu, to see firsthand its best practices.

“Abi naku ug makig storya ug mu presentar pa ang experto sa IATF ig June 28, arun kita makumbinser sa ilang gi basihan pero naka hukom naman diay sila ug dili ra gihapun pud na sila maminaw nato mga local officials kay igo rata pa yukbo-on nila taga national kay sila ra ang insakto,” Borgonia dded.

The provincial board earlier said they will be passing a resolution this Monday, June 21, to formally invite the IATF’s medical experts. /rcg