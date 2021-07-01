Omega fighters locked and loaded for ‘Kumbati 10’ battles

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- With two days left before fight day, Omega Boxing Gym’s chief trainer Julius Erving Junco is confident his pugs will exceed everyone’s expectations in the “Kumbati 10” fight card on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the IPI compound in Mandaue City.

The fight card which will feature seven bouts will be bannered by Junco’s prized ward Penitente “Thunder” Apolinar, who will face WBA Asia interim bantamweight champion Jess Rhey Waminal of Bukidnon for the Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) silver featherweight strap.

Apolinar of San Pablo, Laguna will put his 14-1 (win-loss) record with 8 KOs on the line against an equally-determined Waminal (14-3-1,8KOs).

“Maayo ra among training camp. So far, we are on the right track when it comes to weight and recovery,” said Junco.

“I expect they will showcase their skills in the ring and execute what we’ve trained.”

The co-main event is just as exciting as it pits Junco’s unbeaten ward, Mark Vicelles (13-0-1, 7 KOs), against fellow unbeaten Jerven Mama (12-0-1, 7 KOs) of SanMan Boxing Gym in a 10-round showdown.

Junco and the team have been training since May at the Omega Boxing Gym in Mandaue City.

It has been stated by Junco and the Omega Pro Sports International (OPSI) that this edition of their “Kumbati” boxing series serves as an acid test for their boxers to determine which of them are capable of fighting in major bouts in the future.

The undercard bouts pit Tomjune Mangubat vs. Ernie Sancez, Regie Suganob vs. MJ Bo, Benny Cañete vs. Jimpol Dignos, Rodel Suganob vs Mark Jequinto, and Franco Serafica vs Jeffrey Stella.

The official weigh-in will be held tomorrow, July 2, 2021, at the IPI compound. /rcg