4 Lapu-Lapu barangays get new ambulances

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Four barangays in Lapu-lapu City will receive a new ambulance from the city government.

Three of them were distributed today, July 1, 2021, in Barangays Pajo, Canjulao, and Punta Engaño, while Barangay Babag will receive their new ambulance on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

The city government has purchased these ambulances, complete with medical equipment, as requested by these barangays.

Pajo Barangay Captain Lyndel Bullos, one of the recipients of the new ambulances, said that this was the first time that they had received an ambulance from the city.

He said that during the pandemic, he even used his personal vehicle during emergencies in transporting patients.

“Naa mi ambulansya, pero dili na modagan. Amo na lang gibutang didto ubos sa first bridge kay dako pa man mi ug magasto kung amoa tong ipaayo,” Bullos said.

(We have an ambulance, but it would no longer run. So we just parked it under the first bridge because if we repair it it would really cost much.)

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan also promised these barangays that the city would shoulder their gasoline expenses.

Aside from this, the city will also give a counterpart worth P3,000 for the personnel, who will be assigned in the ambulance, while the city will hire a job order employee for the driver of the vehicles.

“Hopefully nga ilaha ning ampingan, ug gamiton ni nila as intended lang ug dili sa laing mga lakaw,” Chan said.

(Hopefully, they will take care of this ambulance and use it as intended and not for other trips.)

RELATED STORIES

Koreans residing in Lapu-Lapu included in city’s vaccination program –Ahong

P3K Charter Day bonus for City Hall employees released – Lapu-Lapu mayor

Quincentennial bonus not a priority, but COVID situation is — Chan

Chan plans to re-align P104M for COVID vaccines to other Lapu-Lapu projects

/dbs