MCWD consumers in Cebu City with usage of 10 cubic meters or less get water for free

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) said that starting July 2021, consumers from Cebu City whose water usage is only 10 cubic meters or less will no longer pay a monthly bill.

The MCWD Board said they have passed a resolution forming the Water Subsidy Program in agreement with the Cebu City government to cover the cost of low consuming households.

The Cebu City government will be covering the cost for these households with a yearly payment to MCWD of P200 million, of which the city will start paying in 2022.

“Gikwenta na nato ang atong kita niana moabot og P70 million and naa say nagbayad og other cost nga approximately P70 million sad atong naearn, a total of P140 million. Karon ang amo gipangayo para macover ang subsidy sa syudad kay P200 million,” said Daluz.

MCWD said at least 35,000 households will benefit from the subsidy program, freeing these households from the payment of P180 per month, which is the minimum amount billed to MCWD consumers.

The usage of 10 cubic meters of water costs P152.20 only, but due to other charges, this reaches P180 per month. Daluz said that all charges for these low-consuming households will be waived including the basic water charge.

As for those consuming more than 10 cubice meters but less than 30 cubic meters, they will only pay the basic water charges and all other charges will be waived as well.

“Makatabang sad nig conserve sa atong water kay ang mga households maninguha man nga dili na molapas og 10 cubice meters ilang magamit para makalibre sila,” he said.

This subsidy will begin this year even if the city will start paying MCWD next year as the city government assured the budget will be included in 2022 annual budget.

Mayor Edgardo Labella promised his support to the program and thanked the water utility for coming up with a solution to reduce water cost in the city.

As for the P200 million that MCWD will get from the city, Daluz said this will be used to develop surface water sources, including those in Barangays Budlaan and Tagbao, which they recently inspected.

