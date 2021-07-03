Casimero, Rigondeaux revive canceled world title unification fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The world title unification bout between WBO world bantamweight king Johnriel “Quadro Alas” Casimero and WBA world bantamweight champion Guillermo “El Chacal” Rigondeaux is reportedly being revived.

This after, the Premier Boxing Champions, the promotional outfit that promotes the canceled showdown between Casimero and Rigondeaux re-posted the scheduled bout, August 14, 2021 on their official website.

Casimero who holds a record of 30 wins, four defeats with 21 knockouts was supposedly scheduled to fight the Cuban Rigondeaux (20-1-0,13KOs) in a unification showdown.

Things went differently when four-division world champion and WBC world bantamweight king Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr. announced last June 20, 2021 that he and Casimero will fight instead, canceling the latter’s bout with Rigondeaux.

However, due to the issues surrounding Casimero and Donaire for the past few weeks that became viral on social media, their fight was called off.

Donaire Jr. accused Casimero of disrespectful comments against his wife Rachel and his family. Also, Donaire accused the latter for failing to submit proper paperwork of his Voluntary Anti Doping Agency (VADA) test results which forced the all-Filipino world title unification showdown to get canceled.

Thus, the original fight will likely push through on August 14 with the official venue yet to be announced.

Rigondeaux, a two-time Olympic gold medalilst is best remembered to defeat Donaire via unanimous decision in 2013 for the WBA and WBO super bantamweight straps in New York, USA.

/dbs