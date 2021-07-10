Dead man in Sudon II remains unidentified

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The police have yet to identify the man who was found dead with signs of ‘salvaging’ on Saturday morning, July 10, in Sitio Marag, Barangay Sudlon II, Cebu City.

Police Major Cesar Acompanado, chief of the Pardo Police Station, said the man might have been salvaged since his hands were tied up when he was found lying face down at the waterway just beside the road in Sitio Marag.

Sudlon II Barangay Councilor Juan Bacus told CDN Digital that the victim’s head was crushed and that only his eyes were recognizable.

“Di na mahitsura ang nawng, nabuak man gud iyang ulo, nawasak iyang ulo di na maklaro. Mata nalang,” said Bacus.

He believed that the body had already been there since Friday night (July 9), and was perhaps killed elsewhere, considering that there was no pool of blood found in the crime scene.

“Ganinang buntag nakit-an pero paminaw sa uban, gabie kuno ng patayng lawas kay murag nakoan naba, unya uwan man gabie wa namay dugo makita mura mag naanod sa uwan,” he added.

The councilor said that there was not even an identification card recovered from the victim, but said he could be in his 50’s.

As per residents’ accounts, they heard a burst of gunfire in the middle of the night in the area, but they were afraid to investigate because the area is pitch dark since there were no lamp posts or streetlights there.

“Kato man gud dapit nga area layo-layo og balay, distansya ba. Sa storya pa nila, diha kuno’y murag buto, lawm man gud sa gabie. Maglisod ta pag identify ana kay gabie man gud. Wala kaayo balay. Mingaw kaayo gyud, awaaw kaayo unya kakahuyan na nga area,” he added.

Bacus said the road where the body was found dead was their main link to the Trans Central Highway.

He said the body was first discovered by a child who passed by the area and who then informed the motorists about the corpse.

The motorists then relayed the information to the barangay officials. /rcg