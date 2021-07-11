Dagami Warriors tighten grip on top spot in Wesley So Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors finally created a larger gap on their rival, the Camarines Soaring Eagles, after they beat the latter on last Saturday, July 10’s online chess action of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup Conference.

Cordova defeated the Soaring Eagles,11-10, in their much-anticipated south division match-up. The Dagami Warriors also snatched a big win against the bottom-ranked Iriga City Oragons,17.5-3.5 in their other match last Saturday.

The Dagami Warriors improved to 28 wins with five losses to tighten their grip on the top spot of the south division standings. The Soaring Eagles trail them at second place with 27-6 (win-loss) record.

Cordova also has a higher total accumulated points of 451.5 against Camarines’ 444.5.

Camarines defeated Cordova in their blitz game action,4-3, but the latter collected enough wins to best them in the rapid competition,8-6, and emerge victorious in their duel.

The Dagami Warriors is composed of their import, Grand Master (GM) Nitzan Steinberg of Israel along with their local bets in National Master (NM) Merben Roque, Women’s International Master (WIM) Bernadette Galas, NM Mario Mangubat, Dione Patrick Miñoza, Bryle Arellano, and Allan Pason.

Meanwhile, the Toledo Trojans hang on the sixth spot of the south division standings to qualify for the playoffs.

This after, they beat the Lapu-Lapu Naki Warriors,11.5-9.5, and lost to the Negros Kingsmen,9.5-11.5.

The Trojans which has been struggling for the past few weeks for being undermanned is the last team in the standings to qualify for the playoffs at sixth place with 17-16 (win-loss) tally.

The Iloilo Kisela Knights (26-7), the Kingsmen (22-11), and the Zamboanga Sultans (20-13) are at third to fifth places respectively.

On the other hand, the Naki Warriors went on losing to the Cebu City Machers,11.5-9.5, but the latter bowed down to the Kisela Knights, 20-1.

Cebu City is at eighth place with 9-24 (win-loss) record) while Lapu-Lapu is at 10th place with 8-25 record.

/dbs