Cebu City gets additional 4,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Additional doses of vaccines are coming to Cebu City, which means there will be no suspension of roll-out in vaccinations centers because of this.

The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) said that there are at least 400 vials of AstraZeneca vaccines to be delivered in Cebu City that equates to 4,000 first doses for the public.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the head of the CHD, said this is a welcome delivery because the city will no longer have to shut down any sites just because they ran out of vaccines.

Cebu City continues to roll out at least 5,000 doses of Sinovac leftover from the delivery last week, both for the first and second doses of the vaccines.

This time, with five running vaccination sites at SM Seaside City Cebu, Robinsons Galleria Cebu, NOAH Complex, University of Cebu (UC) Banilad, and the newly opened Ayala Center Cebu site, the CHD expects the rollout to last at least two to three more days.

“Atong giexpect nga mahurot ni siya mga two days guro ning 4,000 kay abli man atong tanan sites,” said Ibones.

The UC J. Alcantara Street campus is catering only to second dose inoculation for now.

For the first day of the Ayala Center Cebu site opening on Monday, July 12, 2021, Ibones said there were quite a number of individuals who were vaccinated.

READ: Sixth vaccination site in Cebu City opens at Ayala Center Cebu

On Tuesday, July 13, at least 600 people turned up, which proved the success of the opening of the site. It also showed that more people are willing to be vaccinated, especially if they are in a comfortable space like a mall.

Since there were many individuals waiting to be vaccinated, chairs have been set up even on the second floor of the mall to accommodate them while still following social distancing.

With more sites opening and additional vaccines coming, Ibones said they expect to reach soon their target of vaccinating 70 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

/bmjo

READ: Cebu City optimistic to achieve herd immunity as vaccine turnout picks up