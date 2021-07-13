VIlma Santos trending video

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Actor and host Luis Manzano shares on Instagram an edited clip of his mom, Congresswoman Vilma Santos-Recto’s dialogue from her classic film “Anak” during the Q&A portion of the Binibining Pilipinas coronation night.

“Sana, tuwing umiinom ka ng alak. Tuwing hinihithit mo ang sigarilyo mo, tuwing nilulustay mo ang mga perang pinadala ko. Sana naisip mo rin kung ilang pagkain ang tiniis kong hindi kainin para lang makapag padala ng malaking pera dito!”

The famous line was taken from the classic hit film “Anak” which starred Vilma Santos and Claudine Barreto. The film became a hit in 2000.

“Momski @rosavilmasantosrecto , grabe naman, bakit umabot sa sumbatan? Tanong lang dapat Momski,” Luis captioned his video post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luis Manzano (@luckymanzano)

The audio of Vilma and Claudine’s dialogue from the film was embedded into the supposedly Q&A clip.

It was edited and posted by netizen Jex Zares on video-sharing App Tiktok on Monday, July 12. The clip gained 117K views, 8.290K reactions, and 1.166K shares as of this writing.

“I’ve watched the Q and A Portion thru YouTube to get the latest trend. Then I’ve noticed one comment there that the question was intense and to the point that he could’ve imagined Ms. Vilma Santos to utter such famous line “sana iniisip mo kung ilang pagkain ang tiniis kong hindi kainin” And I was like, wait a minute, how would Vilma Santos deliver that famous line using the Q and A Portion,” Zares told CDN Digital.

“So let me try to embed those lines while she was asking the pageant question and then voila, sumwakto dun sa part na yun. And it would be funnier if the candidate would answer with Claudine Baretto’s famous line too on that same movie,” he went on.

He said that a lot of netizens found Vilma’s question intense which reminded them of her iconic lines with on-screen daughter Claudine Barreto in the 2000 film.

The question was for Bb. Pilipinas candidate Jashmin-Lyn Dimaculangan of Albay which goes, “So much has happened to us in the course of the year. When we emerge from this crisis, what positive change do you foresee happening to humanity in general?”

It was intelligently answered by Dimaculangan with: “Something positive I have witnessed in the pandemic is how resilient and adaptable people we are. We have been put through a lot this past year, but we find ways to help one another and find ways to help. At the end of the day, as long as we put our generosity and charity first, then together we can heal and we can get through this crisis.” /rcg

ALSO READ:

Rabiya Mateo trends on Twitter after release of intro video for Miss Universe

Read more: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/375073/rabiya-mateo-trends-on-twitter-after-release-of-intro-video-for-miss-universe#ixzz70UFbdFlo

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook