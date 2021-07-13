ARQ Boxing to unveil explosive Engkwentro Dos card on Sept. 18

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ARQ Boxing Promotions revealed the second installment of their boxing series “Engkwentro Dos,” slated on September 18, 2021, in Mandaue City.

ARQ Boxing Gym’s chief trainer Eldo Cortes told CDN Digital that his boxers have already started training last week after taking a short break following the successful staging of their maiden fight card, “Engkwentro Uno,” on June 19 in Mandaue City.

“Last week mi nibalik ug training kay nine ka boxers namo ang mo fight. Double championship ni nga fight card,” Cortes said.

Cortes revealed that two of his prized wards April Jay “Astro Boy” Abne and Johnpaul Gabunilas, will spearhead “Engkwentro Dos”.

Recently, ARQ Sports Director Chelito Caro said they plan to hold three to four more fight cards this year.

Part of their plans is to pit their top boxers in big fights, especially title fights soon, as part of their quest to produce a world champion.

It seems that that plan will soon be materialized as Abne, who headlined “Engkwentro Uno,” will be fighting for the Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) silver flyweight title in the September 18 fight card.

Abne will face Miel “Silent Assassin” Fajardo, according to Cortes.

The 22-year old Abne of Manticao, Misamis Oriental, is undefeated in six fights with three knockouts. He scored a third-round technical knockout versus Royder Lloyd Borbon in the main event of “Engkwentro Uno”.

Meanwhile, Fajardo of San Francisco, Agusan del Sur, sports an impressive, 7-1-2 (win-loss-draw) record with six knockouts.

Gabunilas (4-1-0,3KOs), on the other hand, will be fighting for the OPBF youth light flyweight title versus Jerome “The Machine” Baloro of Bacoor, Cavite.

Baloro is undefeated in six matches with four knockouts.

Gabunilas won by TKO versus Maurino Agum in the co-main event of “Engkwentro Uno”.

Their stablemates in Rodex Piala, Berland Robles, Ian Abne, Yeroge Gura, Zandro Librandor, and Arniel Cañete are also featured in the upcoming boxing event. /rcg

