Cebu City cops told: Ensure safety of police assets

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararana and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | July 17,2021 - 08:00 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City policemen are told to secure and ensure the safety of police assets.

This after two women, one of whom was a police asset and the other one mistaken as a police asset, were killed in recent separate shooting incidents in Cebu City by unidentified gunmen.

“Ang gihatag nato nga guidance sa atoang drug operatives nga if pwede nila masafety ang ilahang mga assets,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) deputy director for operations.

(The guidance we gave our police drug operatives is if they should ensure the safety of their assets.)

“Any person nga makahatag og information. that should be a must kay wala na unyay musalig sa atoang kapulisan kung dili nato maprotektahan ang mga muhatag og impormasyon,” Parilla said.

(Any person, who can give information. That should be a must because who would trust our police if they could protect those who would give information to them.)

Parilla said they would also tap the City Intelligence Unit chief to conduct seminars and workshops about practices that would work on securing informants in all police operations.

Aside from this, Parilla also said that he was alarmed with the spate of shooting incidents in the city in the last two weeks.

Parilla said there were 7 shooting incidents recorded in that span of time in the city.

With this, he said the police were adjusting their anti-criminality campaign and focusing on how to prevent these killings.

The shooting incidents in the past two weeks included the killing of a female police asset in Barangay Busay, Cebu City on Thursday night, July 15.

Talosig said that they found out that Navaja was a police asset for quite a while now, who provided information to police about the possible drug personalities in the area.

He also said that they were also trying to find out how Navaja ended in Barangay Busay when she lived in Barangay Lahug.

Investigation showed that residents in Barangay Busay heard at least two gunshots fired in the area at past 8 p.m. on July 15.

When they checked the area where the gunshots were heard, they found the body of Navaja.

She was shot in the arm and back.

