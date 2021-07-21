DOH-7 records 89% decrease in dengue cases for 1st half of 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Central Visayas saw a massive drop in the number of dengue cases during the first half of 2021.

The Department of Health here (DOH-7) reported 976 dengue cases, of which seven were mortalities, from January to July 17 this year.

Jeffrey Doyongon, DOH-7 entomologist, said this is an 89 percent decrease compared to the 9,449 cases they logged in the same period last year.

Doyongon said some of the factors behind the significant drop included sustaining the government’s dengue prevention campaign and the absence of face-to-face classes that limited mobility among the youth.

“Walay klase so lesser movement sa mga bata. Plus, fewer establishments ang open compared sa una and gamay ra sad gyud mamanufacture ug water-holding containers,” explained Doyongan.

He added that regulated parties and gatherings also contributed to the decrease.

Of the 976 dengue patients recorded this year, 113 of these came from Cebu City. Dumaguete City followed with 78, Talisay City with 46, and Minglanilla with 45.

On the other hand, DOH-7 said they predicted that the number of dengue cases will increase by 2022, based on the trend they observed since 2010.

“This 2021, lower atong trend but expected next year musaka. Kay every three years, atong trend kay musaka. There will be an increase for every three years based on our trend,” said Doyongan.

In the meantime, DOH-7 assured the public that they are continuously implementing anti-dengue measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our health workers are continually surveying the dengue situation in Central Visayas,” Doyongan said. /rcg

