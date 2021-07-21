Lapu’s senior citizens told to avail of one-shot J&J vaccines

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government is appealing to senior citizens to visit the vaccination sites until Friday, as the has city started its rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Lawyer James Sayson, deputy for Local Vaccination Operation Center, said that the said vaccination would only be allocated to senior citizens.

He said that they received an order from the Department of Health (DOH) and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) to prioritize senior citizens for the said vaccine.

“Based on our meetings man gud, dili man ma-deny nga nakasud ang Delta Variant sa Philippines. Although wala sa Cebu, wala sa Central Visayas, but just in case simbako, kinahanglan nato i-protect atong senior citizens. Unya this is the fastest way to say nga ma-fully vaccinated nato atong senior citizens kay one-shot raman siya,” Sayson said.

Sayson said that the DOH has allocated a total of 14,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for Lapu-Lapu City.

On Wednesday, Sayson said that they already received the first batch of the vaccine totaling 7,250 doses.

Sayson added that on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, they also still have 700 doses of the Sinovac Vaccine which is expected to get depleted today.

“So ugma, sa atong mga vaccination sites, pulos nalang gyud mga senior citizens ang atong ma-accomodate sa atong vaccination sites tungod kay Johnson & Johnson naman lang atong supply,” he added.

Currently, Lapu-lapu City has five vaccination sites including the newly opened one in Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino, Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob, City Auditorium in Barangay Barangay Poblacion, Island Central Mall in Barangay Ibo, and Mactan Newtown in Barangay Mactan. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Chan calls on Lapu’s seniors to get their J&J shots tomorrow

Read more: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/389556/chan-calls-on-lapus-seniors-to-get-jj-shots-tomorrow#ixzz71FgTsWIw

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook

Lapu-Lapu notes low turnout of senior citizens in vaccination rollout

Read more: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/389167/lapu-lapu-notes-low-turnout-of-senior-citizens-in-vaccination-rollout#ixzz71Fgj0JYL

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook