Lapu-Lapu notes low turnout of senior citizens in vaccination rollout

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government has recorded a low turnout for senior citizens who were inoculated with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine.

Lawyer James Sayson, deputy for the Local Vaccination Centers, said that out of 18,000 senior citizens who registered in their vaccination rollout, only 32 percent have received the first dose of the vaccine while 7 percent have received the second dose or have completely been inoculated

“We also have a target of 28,000 in our master list. So pangitaon pani nato ning 10,000 kabuok kung hain ni sila,” Sayson said.

(We also have a target of 28,000 in our master list. So we still have to look for these 10,000 senior citizens on where they are now.)

Sayson added that senior citizens were considered as a vulnerable sector for COVID-19, and with the presence of the different variants of the virus, such as the Delta variant which was more transmissible, they would need to be inoculated so that they could be protected.

Due to this, Sayson said that they would be opening a vaccination site dedicated for senior citizens.

“We are planning to open a vaccination site at Waterfront Hotel (Mactan). Maybe in the first month, we will dedicate this for senior citizens,” he added.

Sayson also said that they would provide transportation for senior citizens and they would schedule the vaccination for each Barangays.

Waterfront Hotel, Sasyson said, had also promised to provide meals for senior citizens.

/dbs