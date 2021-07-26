Group calls Duterte’s last SONA ‘Speech Of No Accomplishment’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Movement for Transformative Politics (MTP) – Gahum sa Katawhan is calling President Rodrigo Duterte’s sixth and last State of the Nation Address (SONA) the ‘Speech Of No Accomplishment.’

Hal Atienza, co-convenor of MTP-Gahum sa Katawhan, said it should be called as such considering that for the past five years, there were no accomplishments mentioned in Duterte’s speeches and that he only attacked his rivals.

“Dili ni siya matawag og SONA kay suma sa pipila ka SONA nga niagi, wala may accomplishment makit-an, puro raman siya yawyaw. Puro raman siya mga ad hominem unya puro rapod siya pangaway sa mga kontra niya. Pero ang atong gipangita iyang accomplishment,” said Atienza.

“Unya karon five years na, unsa man ang accomplishment niya? Unya karon, nanghambog siya modagan napod siya og balik? Di nami mosugot,” he added.

The group, which is composed of different sectors including vendors, youth, women, urban poor, and laborers, conducted an Anti-SONA online rally on Monday, July 26, 2021, to air their sentiments on the performance of Duterte.

Atienza said the average rating they could give to his performance for the past five years is zero.

“Ang matag sektor nagpadayag kon unsa ilahang tan-aw sa performance. Ug zero ang average, exaggerated. So that is how we feel as sectors nga napasagdan,” he added.

With Duterte’s sixth and final SONA on Monday, July 26, they are hoping that he would no longer run in the upcoming 2022 National elections.

“Hinaot mi nga katapusan nani niya, ug di na siya mousab pagdagan. Ug di napod maghatag og lain pang Duterte nga magpadayon sa gamhanan, nga magpadayon sa ilang gahum sa pagdumala sa Pilipinas kay sobra na ang kalisod, sobra na ang kahirap sa katawhan,” he added.

/bmjo

/bmjo