Pagasa: More rains in parts of Luzon, fair weather in Visayas and Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon or “habagat” will continue to bring rains to Metro Manila and parts of Luzon, the state weather bureau said Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Fair weather is expected in Central and Eastern Visayas and Mindanao.

Heavy rains were expected over Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Nueva Ecija in the next few hours, after the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration issued a yellow rainfall warning at 5:30 a.m.

Intense rainfall is expected over Tarlac, Pampanga and Bulacan.

Meanwhile, torrential rains are expected over Zambales and Bataan, which were a red rainfall warning is in effect.

Scattered to widespread rains are expected over the rest of Luzon.

The public is advised to prepare for possible flash floods or landslides.

Pagasa also monitored a shallow low-pressure area 1,035 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon. It is, however, unlikely to intensify into a tropical cyclone.