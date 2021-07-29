Woman in viral video says FB post saying she won’t file charges is fake

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Maria Amy Hofilña, the woman in a viral video accused of not paying the balance of a food package she ordered, denied posting a statement on Facebook saying she would no longer push through with the filing of cases against the seller, Marjorie Abastas.

Hofilña said she never posted anything on social media concerning the issue and that she even deactivated her Facebook account on Monday, July 26, 2021, a day after the incident.

She said she is well aware that there were accounts created just to post fake news and make fun of her.

“Fake to. Dili to akong account. Ang akong account sa Facebook is ako nang gi-deactivate,” said Hofilña, adding that the profile picture used in fake accounts is certainly not the picture in her real account.

(That was fake. That is not my account. My account in Facebook has been deactivated.)

She, however, disclosed that she has another Facebook account but said she has not been using it.

“Wala, never kong ni-post sa social media anything about the incident… Gihimo rana. Naay gahimo ana nga troll, naay ga dummy,” she added.

(I never posted anything on social media about the incident…That was just made. A troll made that.)

Hofilña urged the public not to believe in what is stated and posted in fake accounts.

Contrary to the said fake post, Hofilña reiterated that she will push through with the filing of cases against Abastas for cyber libel, unjust vexation, oral defamation, and trespassing.

Both parties are set to meet in a scheduled hearing in the barangay hall of Babag on Thursday, July 29, but Hofilña already said she won’t settle the issue in the barangay level.

She is also expected to pay Abastas with the corresponding balance of P10,200 as what she had promised.

