CEBU CITY, Philippines— Since the vaccination rollout here in our country, most of us have already experienced what it’s like to be vaccinated or to be in a vaccination site.

The long lines, the forms that are needed to be filled in and the waiting game has already gotten into us.

While in a vaccination site, we meet a lot of people by the way they move and present themselves.

CDN Digital is here to share the types of vaccinees you meet in a vaccination site.

The excited one — this one is the most energetic soul you can meet in a vaccination site. This one is not hard to miss, especially because this one is the most obedient vaccinee you can stumble upon. This one has his or her pen out and ready to fill in forms and is always so giddy to move to another process just to get that shot.

The nervous one — for someone who hates needles or has been hearing a lot of talks about the vaccines, this person’s movement and eyes say it all. The constant moving of the feet or being uneasy in general.

The young and social media enthusiast— from the moment this person steps into the site, you can see his or her phone first before seeing his or her face. This one snaps, records and shares every little move while he or she is in the vaccination site.

The bored one — this one’s easy to hit, if this person frequents walking around and asking how much longer does he or she has to wait, you got a bored one in your hands.

The old and patient ones — our elders are the most important vaccinees in our community, for they are the most vulnerable ones. If you see them waiting patiently doing nothing just waiting for the time to pass by, smile at them it makes them feel at ease because some of them are still very nervous about getting vaccinated.

So which type of vaccinee are you?

/dbs