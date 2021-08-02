Show cause order awaits bus operator for violating health protocols

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) said it would issue a show cause order addressed to the operator of a bus that was flagged down by Talisay City traffic personnel for overloading and disregarding of health protocols on Monday morning, August 2, 2021.

LTFRB-7 Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. said they would issue a show-cause order against a bus company in southern Cebu, whose unit was flagged by traffic personnel while travelling along N. Bacalso Avenue in Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City at past 6 a.m. on Monday.

Montealto said that whether they would admit totheir violation or not during the hearing, they would still be fined with P5,000 since this is their first offense.

It can be seen in the photos posted on the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority Facebook page that passengers were not observing social distancing.

Majority of them were not wearing their face shields as well.

Montealto reiterated that operators would need to pay a fine of P10,000 for the second offense while P15,000 for third offense and suspension of 30 days.

However, he said that the suspension would vary and would depend on the gravity of offense they had committed.

Though PUVs, including buses, are allowed to ply existing routes amid the modified enhanced Community quarantine (MECQ), LTFRB-7 Enforcement Head Francis Kaamiño warned the erring drivers and conductors that LTFRB-7 would be conducting random checkpoints and apprehensions.

Kaamiño emphasized that they would need to make sure that PUVs would be strictly observing the minimum health protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19.

