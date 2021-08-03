PBA suspends PH Cup games 

Mandaue City, Cebu–The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) said it will temporarily suspend its Philippine Cup games starting Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

In a bulletin posted in its website, the PBA said this move is “in support of the government’s directive in addressing the unwanted rise of COVID-19 Delta variant infections, and its announcement of placing the National Capital Region (NCR) under GCQ with heightened and additional restrictions from July 30 to August 5.”

The league said it is waiting for the decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF EID) regarding its request to temporarily transfer and continue its games in Lipa, Batangas as NCR will be under ECQ, the strictest quarantine status, from August 6 to 20.

As of Wednesday, the Magnolia Hotshots currently lead the team standings with an unblemished 4-0 (win-loss) card followed by the TNT Tropang Giga with a 3-0 slate.

Completing the ranking in the standings are (in order) the Meralco Bolts (4-1), San Miguel Beermen (3-1), Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (4-2), NLEX Road Warriors (2-2), Brgy. Ginebra San Miguel Gin Kings (2-2), Alaska Aces (2-3), North Port Batang Pier (1-3), Phoenix Fuel Masters (1-4), Terrafirma Dyip (0-4), and the Blackwater Elite (0-4).

/bmjo