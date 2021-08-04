SWU PHINMA honors topnotcher, newly licensed pharmacists

Through Southwestern University (SWU)-PHINMA’s practice-focused, relevant, and high-quality learning process, they equip their students with the competencies and the character needed to reach the heights of their chosen profession.

And this is accurately demonstrated with their recent feat as the Top 4 performing school in Pharmacy all over the country with a passing rate of 89.29-percent in the April 2021 Pharmacist Licensure Exam.

This triumph was even made more notable with their topnotcher Genevive C. Boniao, who ranked 6th with a passing rate of 88.70-percent.

With its supportive environment, ensuring success through confidence-building and empowering its students to be the best, SWU PHINMA has produced 50 successful passers during the said licensure exam.

In a virtual recognition event held joined by the SWU PHINMA Admin, SWU PHINMA Pharmacy Department, faculty and students, families, and relatives of the board passers, the school congratulated and recognized the outstanding achievement of Boniao and their passers, who are now registered pharmacists.

During the recognition, Boniao, who hails from Zamboanga, was awarded a certificate of recognition along with a cash incentive worth P75,000.

“SWU PHINMA has embraced and provided me an avenue to develop the necessary skills and knowledge that I need to function as an effective and morally upright professional. I extend the honor of being one of the top 10 in the April 2021 Pharmacist Licensure Examination to my Alma Mater,” said Boniao during the virtual ceremony.

“To my fellow newly licensed Pharmacists, as we celebrate the end of our academic journey, the pandemic has tinged us with sadness, for some of us may have lost a loved one to COVID. As new health professionals, we vow to be of help with all our might to keep sickness at bay,” Boniao added.

Executive Vice President Albert Gamboa opened the virtual ceremony with his gratitude and thanks for their students who manifested SWU PHINMA’s commitment to transforming their students become the best in their field.

“This achievement is a manifestation of our commitment to transforming our students to become the best versions of themselves but for you our dearest graduates, this is only the beginning,” Gamboa said.

“Remember that the first lesson in bringing out the best in you is believing that success begins deep within… continue learning, continue to dream big, and become the best that you can be,” he added.

With 50 successful board passers, President Dr. Chito B. Salazar also celebrated and congratulated their latest feat, highlighting that the students have prevailed despite the challenges that the pandemic has brought.

“We are celebrating our newly licensed pharmacists who have proven that passion and dedication can overcome even the most difficult of times, we know the past year wasn’t easy and we know that some of you went through extraordinary lengths to make sure you are prepared for the licensure exam,” Salazar shared.

He thanked the registered pharmacists for bringing great honor not just to their individual families but to the community, colleagues, and SWU PHINMA.

Salazar also reminded that their accomplishment now comes with an important role to the community.

“Now that you join the ranks of men and women of the health industry, I am confident that you will use your knowledge and expertise to make lives better. Not just for your family but for the community… as you go out into this world, I hope you will keep in mind the important role that you play in the future of the country,” Salazar said.

Salazar ended his message by giving another reminder: “Please remember our tagline has two parts: First, to become the best that you can be, and to be ready to transform the world for the better.”

Dean of the pharmacy department, Marilou S. Basa, also left a message to their successful passers.

“When you practice your profession, you have to do it with excellence with a good attitude and make lives better for every patient that you will serve,” Basa said.

