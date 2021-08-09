Kids, teens may start getting COVID-19 shots by late September or October – Galvez

MANILA, Philippines — The government may start vaccinating children and teenagers against COVID-19 by the end of September or October, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., the national vaccine manager, said on Sunday at a press briefing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), where he oversaw the arrival of more than 300,000 Moderna doses.

READ: More than 300,000 procured Moderna doses arrive at NAIA

“We proposed really to the NITAG [National Immunization Technical Advisory Group] and also to our experts that we have to include children as soon as possible considering that they will be also vulnerable, particularly those children with comorbidities,” Galvez said.

Galvez also said the government was negotiating for at least 26 million vaccine doses for children aged up to 15.

To date, only Pfizer has an emergency use authorization for use of its vaccine on those aged 12 to 15.

READ: DOH: Pfizer jabs OK for age 12-15

The Philippines to date has vaccinated a little over 10 percent of its total population, according to Galvez.

READ: 10% of PH population now fully vaccinated vs COVID-19 – Galvez

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy