Casimero retains WBO bantamweight title with victory over Rigondeaux

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Three-division world champion John Riel “Quadro Alas” Casimero retained his World Boxing Organization (WBO) world bantamweight title in a dull 12-round split decision victory over Cuban Guillermo “El Chacal” Rigondeaux on Saturday, August 14, 2021 (August 15, Manila Time) at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson City, California.

Judges Robert Hoyle and Daniel Sandoval scored the bout 117-111 and 116-112, respectively, for Casimero. However, one judge Tim Cheatham saw a different outcome, scoring 115-113 for Rigondeaux, who did nothing but run the entire bout.

In total Casimero connected 47 punches out of the total 297 he threw at Rigondeaux, six of them were jabs.

Rigondeaux, on the other hand, was slightly behind the punch count. He landed 44 out of 221 punches he unleashed.

Fans were clearly disappointed watching the bout. Boos and jeers echoed all through out the fight as Rigondeaux pulled back almost the entire bout.

‘Embarrassing’

The 32-year-old Casimero said in the post-fight interview that he already anticipated Rigondeaux running and avoiding to engage him in a toe-to-toe battle.

“He’s a good boxer, a two-time Olympian. I told him not to run. I want to knock him out in the third round but he ran. He’s an Olympian, I know his style,” said Casimero.

His manager and promoter, Sean Gibbons, however, inserted himself during the interview and mocked Rigondeaux for an “embarrassing” performance.

“He’s embarrassing. Casimero, he’s the best in shape, he wants to fight, but it’s embarrassing to see Rigondeaux do that. It’s the worst performance he ever did,” said Gibbons.

But Rigondeaux said that was his game plan.

He said he had to do what was necessary to prevent Casimero from landing a knockout punch.

“That’s my game plan, to frustrate my opponent. That’s the necessary amount of punches to win this fight,” said Rigondeaux.

“That’s how I win. God gave me those skills, that’s how I display them. I’m still better than other boxers in my division. So I’m going to continue.”

Casimero improved his record to 31-4 (win-loss) with 21 wins by knockouts.

The 40-year-old Rigondeaux, suffered his second defeat. He has 20 wins, 13 by knockouts.

Rigondeaux remains a world champion in the WBA bantamweight division.

Looking forward

With his first mission completed, Casimero said he is eyeing next four-division world champion Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr. .

Once he beats Donaire, he will go after unbeaten Japanese world Champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue.

