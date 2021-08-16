Talisay City opens 4th COVID-19 vax site
MANDAUE CITY – The Talisay City government has already administered a total of 68, 690 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, August 13.
Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said they hope to reach more vaccinees with the resumption of vaccination this Monday, August 16, and with the opening of the city’s fourth vaccination site in Barangay Bulacao.
“With our fourth vaccination site to be opened at South Town Centre in Bulacao, hopefully we can convince more people, especially those qualified, to get the vaccine,” Gullas said in an advisory that was posted on his social media page.
The city’s vaccination is scheduled from Mondays to Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Also, Gullas is reminding Talisay City residents to continue to observe health protocols to prevent the spread of the infection.
“Let us support each other. Let us follow our health protocols strictly and importantly, let us get VACCINATED together,” he said.
