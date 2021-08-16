CIDG-7 asks public to report selling of vaccination slots and cards

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top official of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG-7) is reminding the public to not hesitate in reporting the selling of vaccination slots and cards to the agency.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG-7), said this following reports they received about personnel from Local Government Units (LGU) in the region allegedly offering to sell vaccination slots and cards.

“Ito’ng mga LGU na possibleng employees ay sila pala yung nagbebenta (vaccines) or yung mga slot ng mga tao na bibenta rin nila, which is pinagbabawal. Sa ngayon, pina iimbestigahan natin yan,” Dalogdog said.

(There are LGUs whose employees are possibly and allegedly selling vaccines and some vaccination slots, which is prohibited. For now, we will have this investigated.)

Dalogdog added that whoever is caught taking advantage of vaccination cards and slots will be charged.

It cab be recalled that last August 12, Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak sent a letter addressed to Police Lieutenant Colonel Hector Amancia, the assistant regional chief of CIDG-7, to ask for assistance to look into the alleged ‘Vaccine-For-Sale Modus Operandi’ in the city.

This after reports have been circulating online about vaccine slots being sold for P1,500.

READ: Cebu City to CIDG: Investigate selling of vaccines

On Sunday, a netizen also shared screenshots of a conversation between her friend and someone from Lapu-Lapu City offering vaccination cards for P1,500.

READ: Lapu-Lapu to look into reports of ‘fake vax cards’

“Sa ngayon wala pa kaming natatanggap na reklamo doon sa Lapu-Lapu no, but we encourage everybody na kung sino man yung nakita nila sa vaccination sites na mga employees ng LGU,na nagbebenta ,na wag kayong magdadalawang-isip na pumunta dito sa CIDG-7,”said Dalogdog.

(For now, we did not receive any complaint from Lapu-Lapu, but we encourage everybody, whoever sees in vaccination sites employees of LGU selling slots, do not hesitate to come to our office in CIDG-7.)

Dalogdog further said that they assure security towards those who will relay information on these matters and guarantee that identities will be protected.

Dalogdog also said their phone lines are open should complainants prefer to be unknown. The numbers are (032) 232 0058 or (032) 479 2668.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy