All set for second leg of Heroes Adventure Challenge

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Riding on the success of its first edition, the second leg of the Heroes Adventure Challenge is now all set to be held from September 10, 2021 to October 10, 2021.

The first leg, dubbed “Hope of the Nation,” was considered a success after organizers accumulated enough funds for scholarship programs for orphaned children affected by the armed conflict between the government and rebels in Guihulngan town in Negros Oriental.

Leg one is set to end on August 31.

According to Tere Conson, one of the organizers of the non-competitive virtual run, bike, and elevation bike event, they already handed over the amount to the orphaned children through the Office of the City Social Welfare and Development and the 3rd Civil Relations Group of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“We’ve donated P50,000 to the beneficiaries through the Guihulngan LGU. The beneficiaries were the orphaned children of the victims of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Guihulngan, Negros Oriental. We’re very glad to donate such amount because it came from all the athletes that joined our event. We believe these kids deserve a bright future that’s why we made sure to extend help for them,” said Conson during a virtual presser on Monday, August 16, 2021, to officially launch the second leg.

For the second leg, the beneficiaries will be the personnel of the AFP who were wounded or injured in action.

The second leg is also held inline with the celebration of “National Heroes Day” on August 30.

Tougher challenges await participants of this virtual event.

The run category will be 180 kilometers, the bike category will have a 1,200km distance, while the bike elevation challenge will be 8000 meters.

According to Conson, their main concern for the second leg is the stricter quarantine status in the entire country due to the surge of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

“The most challenging part for us during leg one was the participants in NCR because they were under ECQ status. But we’re very hopeful that that we can gather enough participants like we had in leg one,” said Conson.

Leg one gathered 500 participants from different parts of the country. Conson added that they have an on-site registration at the Gaisano Country Mall that will run until August 24. There, the participants can get their race kit on-site.

The finishers of the second leg will receive exciting freebies, including a finisher’s medal. Thus, those who complete this three-leg virtual non-competitive sporting event will earn the trifecta of medals.

/bmjo

