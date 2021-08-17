CCPO willing to help Cebu City government investigate who stored cadavers in abandoned building

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police investigators are willing to extend help should the Cebu City Health Department asks for it in investigating the presence of cadavers in an abandoned building, here.

Admitting that the Cebu City Health Department (CHD) has jurisdiction over the matter, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office, said that they are willing to provide CHD with investigators should the latter need assistance.

This developed after at least 16 bodies were found stored in an abandoned building along N. Bacalso Avenue in Barangay Basak-San Nicolas since Sunday, August 15.

“Kita musupport lang ta pinaagi sa pagpa-adto nato sa atoang imbestigador, atoang i document, and maka witness sad sila. If ever muingon ang taga city health, ang atoang mga imbestigador pwede nga maoy mahimong witness sa ilang nakita ngadto sa ilang investigation,” Parilla said.

(We will support them by allowing our investigators to document and be a witness. If the city health says so, our investigators can act as witnesses about what they will find in the abandoned building.)

The Cebu City government has already ordered the building closed, given the severity of the violations committed.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak earlier said that most of the cadavers stored in the abandoned building were tagged as “home deaths”.

Parilla said that they have reminded the barangay captains of the 80 barangays in Cebu City to monitor their respective barangays for possible deaths that happened at home. He told them to check if these are recorded or reported to the city health office.

Parilla also revealed that they have received reports that there are deaths not reported to the city health. He further said that monitoring the cemeteries has been added to their task after reports of ‘unauthorized burials’ surfaced.

Parilla suspects that bodies brought to cemeteries for ‘unauthorized burials’ are those who died at their homes.

