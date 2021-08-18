Cebu City Health to inspect all funeral homes for sanitary handling of bodies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) will be checking all funeral homes in Cebu City to inspect their compliance with the Sanitary Code when handling deceased bodies.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the head of the CHD, said that because of the storage facility in Barangay Basak San Nicolas where dead bodies were allegedly stored illegally, they have decided to check on all funeral parlors as well.

In the storage facility in Barangay Basak San Nicolas, the CHD found violations to the sanitary code, including placing more than one body in a freezer that was not designed to hold multiple bodies.

Furthermore, some bodies were placed on the floor, which was a clear violation of the sanitation code.

“Ato nang gimandoan ang Sanitary Section para inspect aron makahibalo ta sa tukma nga violation nga atong ma-file,” said Ibones.

The CHD Sanitary Section will be inspecting all funeral homes under the jurisdiction of the city to check and remind the owners, management, and operators that there is a standard practice in the handling, embalming, and storing of dead bodies.

Each funeral parlor is also accredited for certain levels, whether they are allowed for viewing, embalming, storing, cremation, and others.

These services will also be checked for compliance in each category so as to ensure that the funeral parlors are following the law, especially in the handling of COVID-19 casualties.

The CHD reminds funeral parlors that COVID-19 casualties must not be stored but instead be placed inside body bags and go directly to either the crematories or into the coffin for immediate burial.

Ibones said that the results of the inspections will help the city government regulate the funeral parlors.

They will also be submitting the recommendation for the violations to City Legal Office (CLO) as part of the investigation ordered by Acting Mayor Michael Rama.

/bmjo

