Diaz tours brand new house in Tagaytay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippines’ first Olympic gold medalist, Hidilyn Diaz is excited to move into her new house given to her by the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) as part of her prize.

The women’s -55 kilogram weightlifting gold medalist in the recent Tokyo Olympics said that she is very grateful to the POC for the gift.

POC President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino officially turned over the keys to Diaz’s brand-new house and lot last Wednesday, August 18.

“I am very grateful to Congressman Tolentino for this wonderful and blessed gift,” said Diaz who toured the two-story brand-new house on Wednesday.

The house sits on a 220-square meter property with a total floor area of 168 square meters. It is situated at Isabel Heights in Barangay Kaybagal Central in Tagaytay City.

Diaz said that she is ready to move into the house.

Diaz’s fellow Olympic medalists Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, and Carlo Paalam were also given a house and lot each for their historic feat in the Olympics.

Petecio and Paalam who bagged a silver medal in boxing and bronze medalist Marcial will soon become neighbors with Diaz.

Each of their houses which sits on a 110-square meter lot is currently being constructed.

Diaz immediately pointed to the yard at the right side of the house as her future home gym.

“This is where I’ll build my home gym,” Diaz told Tolentino as she toured her new home. “I’ll keep the backyard as it is—that’s where we do the laundry.”

Diaz is planning to move there in a month as she is set to fly to Malaysia to train for the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships in Lima, Peru this November.

“These are for you, for your enormous effort, for bringing pride and honor to the country,” said Tolentino, who was accompanied in the daylong activity by Tagaytay City Mayor Dr. Agnes Tolentino. / with PR /rcg

