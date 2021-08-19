Visitation in CCPO detention suspended

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Thursday, August 19 announced it has suspended, until further notice, visiting rights of their detainees after 22 of them contracted COVID-19.

Police Lt. Col. Janette Rafter, operations chief of CCPO, confirmed to reporters that 22 ‘persons under police custody’ (PUPC) tested positive of COVID-19.

Rafter said some of the infected detainees were close contacts of previously confirmed cases, and that their swab test results were released last Wednesday, August 18.

According to the CCPO official, most of the recently infected detainees were women.

In the meantime, the detainees remained under stable condition, and that the Regional Health Service Unit (RHSU) is monitoring their health, added Rafter.

On the other hand, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will be providing financial assistance to the families of police officers who succumbed to COVID-19.

Police Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo said they received directives from Camp Crame, the headquarters of the Philippine National Police (PNP), to give cash aid to the bereaved families.

To recall, the PRO-7 recorded at least four police officers in the region who died due to the infection for the month of August only. /rcg

