Visitation in CCPO detention suspended

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter | August 19,2021 - 07:24 PM
Montejo

PRO-7 director Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo announces the distribution of cash aid to families of police officers who died due to COVID-19. | Screen captured from PRO-7 FB Live

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Thursday, August 19 announced it has suspended, until further notice, visiting rights of their detainees after 22 of them contracted COVID-19.

Police Lt. Col. Janette Rafter, operations chief of CCPO, confirmed to reporters that 22 ‘persons under police custody’ (PUPC) tested positive of COVID-19.

Rafter said some of the infected detainees were close contacts of previously confirmed cases, and that their swab test results were released last Wednesday, August 18.

According to the CCPO official, most of the recently infected detainees were women.

In the meantime, the detainees remained under stable condition, and that the Regional Health Service Unit (RHSU) is monitoring their health, added Rafter.

On the other hand, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will be providing financial assistance to the families of police officers who succumbed to COVID-19.

Police Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo said they received directives from Camp Crame, the headquarters of the Philippine National Police (PNP), to give cash aid to the bereaved families.

To recall, the PRO-7 recorded at least four police officers in the region who died due to the infection for the month of August only.    /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: CCPO, Cebu City Police Office, COVID-19, detainees test positive, financial assistance, MECQ, persons under police custody, Police Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo, Police Lt. Col. Janette Rafter, Regional Health Service Unit, RHSU, visitation suspended

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.