Frasco: We have secured the necessary permits and approval prior to Camotes Islands’ event

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Cebu Fifth District Representative Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco has broken his silence following reports of alleged violation of health and safety protocols during the event held in Camotes Islands on July 10, saying that organizers have secured all the necessary permits and approvals from the IATF and the local government of San Francisco prior to the event.

In a statement he released through a Facebook post on Friday, August 20, 2021, Frasco said there was full coordination by the event organizers of the TeamFrasco Friendship Ride/Run, along with the marshals of the LGU, local Philippine National Police (PNP), barangay officials, tanods, and health workers, to ensure the compliance of the protocols.

Frasco, however, clarified that they supported the conduct of investigation, stressing that they would fully cooperate with the agencies despite having not received a copy of the “anonymous complaint” nor had been directed to answer it.

He emphasized that while Cebu Province was placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) on July 10, all 667 bikers and runners were not only required to fill out health declaration forms but also subjected to temperature checks prior to the event.

“All participants were continuously reminded by the organizers before and during the event to follow necessary health/safety protocols and guidelines including wearing of masks and social distancing,” he added.

Frasco said the event was held in a vast expanse of public white sand beach in Barangay Santiago in the town of San Francisco, of which the open air beach front could cater to approximately 25,000 people.

Under the MGCQ guidelines, Frasco noted that 50 percent venue capacity would be allowed in the conduct of events and gatherings.

Having said that, the event had only 667 registered participants, apart from spectators and organizers, of which Frasco said the number fell below the maximum allowabale capacity of 12,500.

During the closing ceremony, Frasco emphasized that he was invited to join in on the dance tributes of the local performers in the event.

But he also noted that there was no significant increase of positive cases in the next 15 days from the event in Camotes Islands, contrary to what was claimed by the complainant.

“On the unverified claim that there was an increase in COVID-19 cases in Camotes subsequent to the July 10 event, records from the Department of Health and the LGU will show that in the 15-day period following, from July 11 to 25, there was NO significant increase of positive cases. On the contrary, the 15-day period subsequent the event showed either ZERO new cases or single digit cases, with most days having only one or two new cases,” said Frasco.

As an avid sportsman, who hopes to promote local and sports tourism, exercise, and overall physical health and mental well-being, Frasco said the friendship ride/run would not be the last.

“TeamFrasco fully supports the government’s efforts against COVID-19 in order for our economy to safely open and bring back our workforce, especially our workers in the entertainment and tourism industries,” he added.

He also assured that all the event’s expenses were all personally sponsored and that there were no government funds used for the raffle prizes, transportation, meals, and allowances.

