VP Robredo: Ninoy’s sacrifice changed course of PH history

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Saturday said Filipinos should honor the sacrifice of slain former senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. “that changed the course of our history” as the country marks his 38th death anniversary.

“Binibigyang-pugay natin ngayon ang tapang ni Ninoy nang pinili niyang talikuran ang pansariling kaginhawahan upang ialay ang kanyang buhay sa ngalan ng ating kalayaan,” Robredo said in a social media address.

(We honor the courage of Ninoy when he chose to leave personal comforts and sacrifice his life life for our freedom.)

“Sakripisyo itong bumago sa takbo ng ating kasaysayan,” Robredo added.

(His sacrifice changed the course of our history.)

“May dagdag na kalungkutan ang paggunita natin ngayong taon, dala ng pagpanaw ng anak niyang si PNoy nitong nagdaang Hunyo lang,” Robredo went on.

(There is added sadness to the commemoration of his death this year, due to the death of his son, PNoy last June.)

“In Ninoy’s death, Cory Aquino’s life and PNoy’s fight, along the straight and righteous path, they collectively pursued this vision,” Robredo noted.

“They also showed what we know to be the truth: that the Filipinos are worth dreaming for,” she added.

The Aquino patriarch was assassinated at the then Manila International Airport in 1983.

His widow Corazon (Cory) later became the country’s first female president, while their son, Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III was elected president in 2010.

Cory succumbed to cancer in 2009 while Noynoy passed away last June.

