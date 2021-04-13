Archbishop Palma receives first dose of vaccine

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said he already received the first dose of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine last week.

This was confirmed by Palma in a press briefing with the members of the media on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Aside from him, Palma said that there were also a few members of the Catholic Church who received the vaccine such as Auxiliary Bishop Midyphil Billones.

According to Palma that they were inoculated with the SinoVac vaccine in coordination with the Project Balik Buhay.

As of the moment, Palma said that they are preparing the masterlist for other priests who will be given priority in the vaccination drive, especially those who are senior citizens and with comorbidities.

“Now, we are going to listing and prioritizing. We believe there are others who should be ahead of us and I know of doctors and those medical practitioners who were given ahead of us. So we just rely on the Project Balik Buhay,” he said.

Palma said he is also scheduled to receive the second dose of the vaccine on May 6, 2021.

It can be recalled that last February, Palma tested positive for COVID-19 but has since recovered.

