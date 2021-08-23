Netizens applaud jeepney driver from Davao City because of a simple signage

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Leading by example.

A jeepney driver in Davao City earns praises online for hanging a simple signage inside his jeepney encouraging others to get vaccinated.

Netizen Degee Gonzales posted the photo of the signage on his Facebook account on August 20 which then made a buzz online.

The signage simply reads, “Your driver is a responsible citizen because he is vaccinated. Ikaw? Kelan ka? Pabakuna na pud uy! Vaccines save lives!”

Gonzales felt the urge to share this simple signage online to spread good vibes and encouragement around the community.

“It was striking for me since he was encouraging people to get vaccinated, and I felt safe riding the jeepney knowing that he was a responsible driver. I shared this online because I want to encourage people to get vaccinated,” said Gonzales.

CDN Digital shared the photo on Sunday evening, August 22, and as of Monday, August 23, the post has already been shared 691 times with 5,800 reactions.

Netizens were also very quick to commend the driver whose aim is to encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

Although some are still very skeptical about the vaccines, it won’t hurt to do your own research with credible sources to ensure your safety should you decide to get vaccinated.

/dbs