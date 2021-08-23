Fistfight between brothers in Cebu City ends in tragedy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fistfight between two brothers ended in tragedy when one of them died after falling down and hitting his head hard on the ground.

The incident, which happened at Upper Greenbelt, Barangay Quiot Pardo, was one of two crimes that happened on the day of the Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas fight, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office.

Parilla said that the victim, Michael Cabansay, 52, died after he was allegedly punched by his younger brother Cromwell Cabansay, 50, causing him to fall down and hit his head hard on the ground.

He said that the police still did not know the reason that led to their fistfight.

“Wala pa gyud nato ni natino kung unsay hinungdan pero kining duha,nagsumbagay sila, then naigo ang biktima, maong natumba, naigo ang ulo, maoy hinungdan sa iyang kamatayon,” he added.

(We still do not know the reason for the fistfight but the two were fighting then the victim was punched in the face causing him to fall down, hitting his head on the ground hard, leading to his death.)

Cromwell Cabansay was detained at the Pardo Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

At about the same time in Barangay Carreta, three men were also caught allegedly trying to steal something in a network office there.

Parilla said that the three men were caught and arrested by the security guard watching over the office.

“Nakit-an ni sila sa guwardya, then na arrested ni silang tulo. Posible nga ilang gipahimuslan ang kamingaw nga ang tanan nagtutok sa duwa,” Parilla said.

(The guard saw them then arrested these three. It’s possible that they took advantage of the event where people are closely watching the fight.)

The three men were turned over to the policemen of the Mabolo Police Station where they were detained pending the filing of charges.

