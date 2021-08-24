Janus del Prado posts cryptic message
DALAGUETE, Cebu—Netizens are speculating if Bea Alonzo’s friend Janus del Prado, who recently posted cryptic messages on Instagram, is throwing shade at Gerald Anderson.
In a text post, del Prado shared his thoughts about a particular person who was asking for forgiveness from someone he knows.
The actor did not drop names in his posts but only used initials.
Fans and followers of del Prado are convinced in the comments section that those are meant to throw shade at Anderson, who recently expressed his intentions to ask for forgiveness from ex-girlfriend Bea Alonzo over what happened in their failed relationship.
Anderson made this revelation during his interview with Boy Abunda along with ‘Init Sa Magdamag’ co-star Yam Concepcion.
“May bagong show ata kaya nagso-sorry kay B,” read del Prados’ text in a black photo, which fans took to mean Janus’ reaction to the interview.
“Sa amin nila Direk at OMC team di ka magsososrry at pinag away away mo kami para lang pagtakpan yung kalokohan mo sa set? Bekenemen’,” added Janus.
“Now you know. Magkaiba ang sawsawero sa idinamay. Oh well,” he wrote in the caption. /rcg
