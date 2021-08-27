Wheelchair trackster Mangliwan makes it to 400m medal round in World Paralympics Games

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Wheelchair trackster Jerrold Mangliwan did’nt just carry the Philippine flag in the opening ceremonies of the World Paralympic Games but also in the race.

This after, the 41-year-old Mangliwan finished seventh overall in the men’s 400-meter final T52 event in the track and field competition.

Before he placed seventh overall, Mangliwan, who was the flag-bearer of the Philippine delegation in the opening ceremonies of the World Paralympic Games, finished the qualifying heat impressively at fourth place with the time of one minute and 03.41 seconds.

He will compete in the medal round later tonight, Friday, August 27 at the Japan National Stadium track oval.

A total of 10 para-athletes qualified for the medal round of the T52 event of the track and field competition later tonight at 7:16 PM (Manila Time).

The rest of the qualifiers are Tomoki Sato (Japan), Raymond Martin (USA), Gianfranco Iannotta (USA), Hirokazu Ueyonabaru (USA), Isaiah Rigo (USA), Leonardo Perez Juarez (Mexico), Thomas Geierspichler (Austria), Beat Boesh (Switzerland), and Sam Mcintosh (Australia).

Mangliwan competed for the Philippines in the 2014 Asian Para Games and the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro Brazil.

Before the race, Mangliwan vowed to do his best stating ““Ang umaaayaw ay hindi mag-wawagi. Kaya hindi tayo umaayaw.”

(Those who say no won’t win. So we will not say no.)

Mangliwan, who was struck by polio at the age of two, is accompanied by his coach Joel Deriada.

Aside from the T52 400m men’s sprint, Mangliwan will also compete in the 1,500m tomorrow and the 100m sprint on September 2.

