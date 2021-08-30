Cebu City vows to improve isolation facilities

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Government assured COVID-19 patients staying in isolation facilities that they will not be neglected, and promised to improve their conditions.

This after patients housed in City Central School complained about the facility being unsanitary and not conducive for recovery.

“It’s been a while since we heard such complaints. I will personally look into this and all I can say is we will improve, just like the declining of our daily cases, we will improve,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, head of the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

Garganera, on the other hand, said personnel from the city government regularly clean isolation facilities where COVID-19 patients are being housed.

The EOC chief also showed to reporters photos of workers, wearing PPEs (personal protective equipment), cleaning several isolation centers in the city which were sent to him as part of their daily reports.

“It’s not easy to clean with PPEs. Just saying. But I will ask them to do better. They’re hardworking and I can attest to that,” said Garganera.

“There might be lapses cause cases are really overwhelming, but now cases are declining we will continue to improve,” he added.

Photos of an unsanitary City Central School, one of the operating city-ran isolation centers, recently went viral on social media.

The city has at least seven isolation centers used to house COVID-19 patients with mild to no symptoms.

They were reactivated since June due to the surge of new infections brought by the presence of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

