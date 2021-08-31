Cebu City’s cadaver van now ready for use

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak announced on August 31, 2021, that the cadaver van at the Department of General Services (DGS) compound at the South Road Properties is now ready for use.

Tumulak said that the cadaver van is now up and running at the SRP and can be booked by funeral parlors in the city through the City Health Department’s (CHD) Cadaver Section.

The cadaver van is available for all those who cannot afford storage facility for their deceased loved ones awaiting burial or cremation. It can store up to 24 bodies.

“Today, makasugod na gyod tag dawat og mga cadavers. Bisan kinsa nga funeral homes pwede makagamit ani, libre ra gyod sila aron makatabang pud ta sa bereaved families,” said Tumulak.

The cadaver van was donated by a private entity to the Cebu City government on August 2021 due to the rising deaths in the city.

The lack of burial sites have caused a problem in the city’s cemeteries with many individuals allegedly taking advantage of the situation and increasing the price of storage as well as burial sites.

In fact, one illegal storage facility has been closed down in Barangay Basak-San Nicolas for storing bodies illegally.

For Tumulak, the cadaver van should help in preventing illegal activities to take advantage of bereaved families desperate for a resting place for their loved ones.

“Niimprove naman gyod atong burial situation kay controlled naman atong mga burial. Ang cadaver van mas makatabang pa gyod ni siya nga dili na mogasto atong mga bereaved families,” said Tumulak.

The cadaver van will be available through funeral homes, so individual bereaved families can ask for the service through the funeral homes.

The city is expecting two more cadaver vans from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and Red Cross. /rcg

