Rama is acting mayor of Cebu City again

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama is set to take the responsibilities of acting mayor again from September 2 to 7, 2021.

In a memorandum order issued by Mayor Edgardo Labella, he designated Rama as the city’s acting mayor for the said period.

However, the mayor did not specify the reason why he is doing so.

It is presumed that Labella will be on leave for those six days, but it is not clear if it is related to his health status or not.

This would be the sixth time the mayor has gone on leave this year.

His previous leaves, with the longest one lasting from July 13 to August 19, 2021, were all due to medical reasons.

The mayor had been hospitalized for sepsis and pneumonia on different occasions.

CDN Digital tried to reach City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., over the announced leave of the mayor, but he is yet to respond to queries.

Ever since Labella returned to work on August 19, 2021, he worked exclusively at home as protection from exposure.

Labella has been posting messages to Cebu City residents in the past days on social media but has not physically or virtually addressed his constituents since his return to work. /rcg

