Sitio Mahayahay in Pardo, Cebu City considered hazard area for landslides, rockslides

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7) has marked Sitio Mahayahay in Barangay Poblacion Pardo, Cebu City as a hazard area prone to landslides and rockslides.

In a letter to Pardo Barangay Captain Arcadio Araw-araw, III, the MGB-7 said they inspected Sitio Mahayahay after a rockslide was reported in the area on September 5, 2021, amid torrential rains.

Photos of the incident reached MGB-7 of the situation in Sitio Mahayahay and a technical team was deployed to assess the area.

As a result of the assessment, MGB-7 has raised the hazard level of the area from “moderate” to “high to very high” due to the recent rockslide with anthropologic factors.

“Limestone boulders with diameter of about 2 meters are reportedly observed along the steep sloe cut along the newly opened road leading to Barangay Toong. The said incident reportedly triggered by the road-cutting opening of the road and was further aggravated by the moderate to heavy rainfall that affected the area in the last few days prior to the rockslide. At least 9 households are reportedly situated along the same slope face,” said Ronnel Dalugdog, MGB-7 geologist.

Based on the report on the field investigation conducted by technical personnel almost a year ago on September 14, 2020, the subject road opening area is located on the flank of a mountain in an area characterized by generally undulating terrain.

It is also underlain by calcerous rock formation, which when highly weathered, may yield clay that may aggravate ground and slope movement.

In the recent observations of the MGB-7, they recommended to the barangay to monitor and observe the presence and progression of mass movement especially after rainy movements.

The barangay is encouraged to immediately clear the area should a landslide or rockslide occur in the area to prevent further aggravation of the soil.

The barangay is also encouraged to set up a designated evacuation site or relocation site should there be a need to relocate or evacuate residents to a safer area for immediate or long term safety.

“Considering the prevailing weather system affecting the region, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau Regional Office VII, hereby advise your good Office to initiate readiness measures for potential landslide occurence in areas dtermined to have moderate, high and very high susceptibibilities to landslide,” said MGB-7.

The MGB-7 also highly encourage preemptive evaciation when the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raises a heavy rainfall forecast over the area.

“Attention should be focused on the settlement areas or communtities located at the foot of the steep slopes which could be burried by potential landslide debris,” said MGB-7.

